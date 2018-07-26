York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office looks for shooting suspects

YORK COUNTY, Va. — The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is looking for suspects in a shooting the happened on June 28.

Officials say that a woman was shot and treated for nonlife-threatening injuries after a shooting in the 500 block of Rochambeau Road around 2:30 a.m.

The victim was traveling on Rochambeau Road when a vehicle approached from behind and began shooting into the vehicle that the victim was driving, according to officials.

The suspect vehicle is described as a light-colored sedan.

If you have any information that could help in this investigation please call our Facebook tip line at 757-890-4999 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Please reference report 1802692.