Woman v. food: Viral video shows Newport News woman’s struggle to prepare crab dinner

Video courtesy of Virginia Simmons

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - You've heard of "Man v. Food," now get ready for the spinoff!

In a hilarious Facebook video posted last weekend, Newport News resident Virginia Simmons chronicled her struggle to prepare her dinner: a nice, steaming pot of crabs. However, that proved to be no easy feat.

Simmons gave News 3 permission to post the video.

She pulls out a brown paper bag and dumps the crabs into the pot, but to her surprise many of the lively cast of crabs manage to escape.

"You're gonna get in that pot, sucker!" Simmons says as she uses her tongs to try to capture one of the elusive crabs.

Lots of shrieking goes on before she successfully wrangles them and celebrates with a refreshing Corona - but not before honoring the memory for the fallen crustaceans.