Woman charged in Newport News shooting found guilty

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Blessin Brown was found guilty of unlawful wounding and shooting or stabbing in commission of a felony today.

Brown was initially arrested in September after a woman was critically injured in a shooting in the 7400 block of River Road.

Police arrived at the scene to find a 43-year-old Newport News woman suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound to her upper torso. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Brown’s next court date will be 9 a.m. October 5 in Newport News Circuit.