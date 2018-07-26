Watch: large fish swims in flooded Pasquotank field

Pasquotank Co., N.C. – As the heavy rains continue to hit Virginia and North Carolina, several roads are closed to vehicles.

While roadways and other flooded areas may not be safe for people, fish have been seen exploring the previously uncharted territory.

The Pasquotank County, North Carolina Facebook page shared this video of a large fish swimming in a flooded field, courtesy of citizen Carolyn Jennings.

The fish is observed roaming the large field. The video demonstrates just how deep the floodwaters are in some areas.