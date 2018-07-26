Virginia tax free weekend coming up

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Virginia’s Sales Tax Holiday is August 3-5 and listed below are what items will be eligible during the 3-day event.

During the sales tax holiday, you can buy qualifying school supplies, clothing, footwear, hurricane and emergency preparedness items, and Energy Star™ and WaterSense™ products without paying sales tax.

So what’s eligible?