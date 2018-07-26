Virginia tax free weekend coming up

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Virginia’s Sales Tax Holiday is August 3-5 and listed below are what items will be eligible during the 3-day event.

During the sales tax holiday, you can buy qualifying school supplies, clothing, footwear, hurricane and emergency preparedness items, and Energy Star™ and WaterSense™ products without paying sales tax.

For more information on the 2018 Combined Sales Tax Holiday, click here. 

So what’s eligible? 

  • School supplies, clothing, and footwear 
    • Qualified school supplies – $20 or less per item
    • Qualified clothing and footwear – $100 or less per item
  • Hurricane and emergency preparedness products  
    • Portable generators – $1,000 or less per item
    • Gas-powered chainsaws – $350 or less per item
    • Chainsaw accessories – $60 or less per item
    • Other specified hurricane preparedness items – $60 or less per item
  • Energy Star™ and WaterSense™​ products 
    • Qualifying Energy Star™ or WaterSense™ products purchased for noncommercial home or personal use – $2,500 or less per item