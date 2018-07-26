Virginia selects globally recognized team to support offshore wind industry development

RICHMOND, Va. – Governor Ralph Northam announced today that the Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy (DMME) has selected BVG Associates to help develop strategies to strengthen Virginia’s position in attracting the offshore wind supply chain and service industry to the Commonwealth.

The firm’s work will build on Virginia’s advantages and opportunities as well as provide recommendations to further enhance the Commonwealth’s port assets and maritime workforce.

“It’s time for Virginia to take significant steps forward to secure our clean energy future, and I look forward to working with BVG Associates to establish Virginia as the prime location for the offshore wind industry, from the supply chain to the full build-out of Virginia’s offshore wind resources,” said Governor Northam.

“We hope that this effort will help enhance Hampton Roads’ unmatched port infrastructure and high-quality maritime workforce and ultimately lead to substantial economic and job growth in the Commonwealth.”

DMME issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) on May 21 seeking extensive offshore wind industry expertise to assist the Commonwealth in its planning regarding industry supply chain, port infrastructure requirements, build-out of the various offshore wind supply chain sectors and long-term maritime service needs.

As part of this effort, BVG Associates is leveraging its North American and global partners with extensive offshore wind industry experience, including Ramboll Group A/S, Timmons Group, Greentree Consulting, LLC and the Business Network for Offshore Wind.

Governor Northam also announced today the launch of www.vaoffshorewind.org, a one-stop shop to educate asset holders and industry prospects about existing and potential supply chain candidate businesses, assets, and workforce.

BVG Associates will work to enhance this effort with Virginia’s offshore wind team, which will include individuals from the Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy, the Secretary of Commerce and Trade’s office, the Virginia Port Authority, the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, the Virginia maritime industry and other local and regional partners.