Virginia Beach residents can now recycle wine corks

VIRGINIA BEACH – It’s nothing to “wine” about – Virginia Beach residents can now recycle natural wine corks at the Waste Management office at 3024 Holland Road during normal office hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The program, hosted by ReCORK, has recycled and repurposed more than 70 million corks so far across the U.S.

Recycled corks can be used in consumer goods such as footwear and surfing gear.

While it’s certainly something to toast to, there’s no need to pour Waste Management a glass – just save them the cork.