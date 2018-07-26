Two men arrested for Newport News burglary

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Two men have been arrested in connection with a Newport News burglary that occurred on July 24.

At approximately 10:06 a.m., police responded to a residence in the 1000 block of 22nd Street in regards to a report about a suspicious person.

Dispatch advised that two black males kicked the door in and made their way into an unoccupied residence. One man was loading the trunk of a vehicle, according to police.

As a result, Ulysses Moss, 33, of Newport News and Emmanuel Lassiter, 30, of Hampton, were arrested by authorities.

Property of the residence was located in the vehicle.

Moss faces six charges, including Burglary: entering building to commit larceny/assault and battery, etc. Lassiter faces nine charges, including Failure to Appear: on Felony Offense.