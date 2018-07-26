Three victims identified in fatal Virginia Beach crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The three people who died in a crash that happened on Shore Drive in Virginia Beach on Tuesday around 10 a.m. have been identified.

The decedents are Isai Jimenez II, 20, of California, Jalen Patrick Broadus, 20, of Texas and Charlene Gordon White, 52, of Norfolk.

On Tuesday, Police said a BMW traveling eastbound in the 5500 block of Shore Drive lost control and crossed the median into the path of a Hyundai that was traveling westbound. The Hyundai struck the BMW on the passenger side of the vehicle.

Jimenez II was the operator of the BMW, with Broadus as the passenger. White was the operator of the Hyundai, according to police.