Teen to be remembered at fundraiser in Lanexa

LANEXA, Va. – Proclaiming Grace Outreach, a local non-profit, will be hosting the annual Jenna Bash Festival at the Rockahock Campgrounds in Lanexa on Saturday, August 4.

The event will go from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with funds raised used to feed, clothe and do minor home repairs for residents in New Kent and James City counties. The ultimate goal is to build the Jenna Grace King Outreach Center.

Jenna Grace King was a 17 year old who passed away in a car accident in 2008. Each year, PGO, which was established in Jenna’s memory, hosts a festival to celebrate her birthday and life.

Jenna, who had nearly completed her first year at Randolph College, had a passion to help others, according to a press release.

There is a new $3 parking fee, which will be directly donated to the PGO Food Pantry.

This family-friendly event will include live music, a silent auction, bounce houses, waterslides, animal adoptions and food.

Admission is free with a non-perishable food or pet item.

Full details can be found on PGO’s website.