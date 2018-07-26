Suffolk Police seeks public’s help in identifying burglary suspect

SUFFOLK, Va. – The Suffolk Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect from a commercial burglary.

An unidentified male entered a business in the 6700 block of South Quay Road in the Historic Holland community at approximately 4:00 a.m. on July 23.

Surveillance video shows the suspect removing several items from the property.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk Police or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.