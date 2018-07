CURRITUCK Co., N.C. – A State of Emergency has been issued for the Swan Beach subdivision in Currituck County.

The State of Emergency allows county staff to begin the pumping of floodwaters from roads in Swan Beach.

Officials say that due to recent rainfall, certain roads in Swan Beach are heavily flooded and impassable, which creates an impact on public safety.

The stormwater will be pumped from the roads to allow for safe travel of emergency vehicles in Swan Beach.