Redskins Training Camp: Day 1

RICHMOND, Va. – 90 men, 53 spots. The road to making the Redskins roster starts today.

With seven new draft picks being implemented into the program, and a new quarterback, there will be plenty to watch for during the next few weeks.

The team will practice at 9:45a.m. with an afternoon walkthrough at 4:40p.m.

Even with new faces, ‘Skins head coach Jay Gruden feels good about the mix of veterans and younger players competing. “…the good thing about this football team, in my opinion, is we got a good core group of veterans that they don’t need a whole lot of talking to,” Gruden said Wednesday.

“They know what it takes to be a successful football player and football team. Now, it’s a matter of us gelling as a group and playing well on Sundays.”

While second-year cornerback Josh Holsey and defensive lineman Stacy McGee will be sidelined to start camp, everyone else will be on the field.

As for the fields, rain will be heavily involved in this year’s camp, as Richmond is forecasted for a good amount of rain over the next week.

“If it rains too hard, the fields don’t handle water very well,” said Gruden. “We will have to figure it out and slush around there one day and some days we are going to have to go to an indoor place and do a walk through. We might have to come here to get in a good workout and get them working.”

