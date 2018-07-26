Red Cross declares blood shortage, needs eligible donors to give

After issuing an emergency call for blood and platelet donations in early July, the American Red Cross is still in need of donors of all blood types, especially type O.

All eligible donors are urged to give now due to a severe blood shortage.

Blood donations are being distributed to hospitals faster than they are coming in, according to a Red Cross press release. Currently, there is less than a five-day supply on hand.

There is a articular need for type O blood, which plays a vital role in ongoing patient care and emergencies.

Type O negative is the universal blood type, and is the type medical personnel reach for when there is no time to determine the blood type of patients.

All blood type donors can make an appointment on the Red Cross website or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Full list of locations for upcoming blood donation opportunities July 25-Aug. 15:

VA

Accomack

Chincoteague Island

8/14/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Chincoteague Coast Guard, 3823 Main Street

Onancock

8/6/2018: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Onancock Baptist Church/Family Life Center, 1 Crockett Avenue

_______________

Chesapeake City

Chesapeake

7/25/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Community Church at Western Branch, 1935 Jolliff Road

7/27/2018: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Chesapeake Square Mall, 4200 Portsmouth Boulevard

7/27/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Tidewater Baptist Church, 1316 Campostella Road

8/3/2018: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Lake Drummond Masonic Lodge, 509 N. George Washington Highway

8/3/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Willow Creek Gracious Retirement Living, 516 Great Bridge Blvd.

8/4/2018: 7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., New Creation UMC Aldersgate CampuS, 4320 Bruce Road

8/5/2018: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Chesapeake Square Mall, 4200 Portsmouth Boulevard

8/7/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Grassfield High School, 2007 Grizzly Drive

8/7/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Parkway Christian Center, 601 Volvo Parkway

8/9/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Chesapeake Public Library, 298 Cedar Road

8/10/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Michael & Son, 1229 South Military Highway

8/11/2018: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Greenbrier Mall, 1401 Greenbrier Parkway

8/14/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Chesapeake Community of Hope Lutheran Church, 1009 Scenic Pkwy Suite J

8/15/2018: 7:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m., Nexcom, 530 Independence Parkway, Suite 500

8/15/2018: 1 p.m. – 3:45 p.m., Phoenix Group, Inc., 630C Woodlake Drive

8/15/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Oak Grove United Methodist Church, 472 N. Battlefield Boulevard

_______________

Gloucester

Gloucester

7/27/2018: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Lowe’s, 6659 George Washington Memorial Highway, Route 17

Hayes

7/30/2018: 10 a.m. – 12:45 p.m., Wawa Gloucester Store #652, 5120 George Washington Memorial Highway

_______________

Hampton City

Hampton

7/26/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Northampton Christian Church, 1409 Todds Lane

8/7/2018: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Hampton Roads Convention Center, 1610 Coliseum Drive

8/8/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Hampton Roads Chapter RSMO, 1323 W. Pembroke Avenue

_______________

James City

Williamsburg

7/27/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Riverside Doctors’ Hospital Williamsburg, 1500 Commonwealth Avenue

8/2/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center, 100 Sentara Circle

8/5/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Bluegreen Vacations Patrick Henry Square Resort, 249 York Street

8/7/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1677 Jamestown Road

8/9/2018: 7:45 a.m. – 12 p.m., Eastern State Hospital- Staff Development Building 3, 4601 Ironbound Road

8/13/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Williamsburg Moose Lodge, 5429 Richmond Road

_______________

Newport News City

Fort Eustis

8/1/2018: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Army Reserve Center, Corner of Schultz and 24th Street Bldg 1034

Newport News

7/25/2018: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Harvest Church, 5889 Jefferson Ave

7/31/2018: 1:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Hidenwood Presbyterian Church, 414 Hiden Blvd.

8/2/2018: 8 a.m. – 10:45 a.m., Printpack, Newport News, 270 Pickett’s LIne

8/2/2018: 1:15 p.m. – 4:15 p.m., Ferguson Enterprises, Inc., 13785 Warwick Boulevard

8/3/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Patrick Henry Mall, 12300 Jefferson Avenue

8/8/2018: 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Virginia Living Museum, 524 J. Clyde Morris Boulevard

8/8/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Waters Edge Church, 836 J. Clyde Morris Boulevard

8/9/2018: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., ECPI, 1001 Omni Boulevard

8/9/2018: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Suttle Motors, 12525 Jefferson Avenue

8/10/2018: 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Riverside Regional Medical Center, 500 J. Clyde Morris Blvd

8/11/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Colossian Baptist Church, 856 Old Fort Eustis Blvd.

8/12/2018: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Patrick Henry Mall, 12300 Jefferson Avenue

8/14/2018: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Indian Motorcycle of Southeastern Virginia, 11704 Jefferson Ave

_______________

Norfolk City

Norfolk

7/25/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Norfolk District Corps of Engineers, 803 Front Street

7/25/2018: 12:15 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

7/26/2018: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Dominion Tower, 999 Waterside Drive

7/26/2018: 11:15 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

7/27/2018: 8:15 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

7/28/2018: 7:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

7/28/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Ocean View Masons #335, 176 W. Balview Avenue

7/29/2018: 7:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

7/30/2018: 7:45 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

7/30/2018: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Legion Post 327, 705 Lesner Avenue

7/30/2018: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., First Baptist Church Norfolk, 418 E Bute Street

7/31/2018: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

7/31/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Miles Memorial United Methodist Church, 9450 Granby St

8/1/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Main Street Tower, 300 East Main Street

8/1/2018: 12:15 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

8/1/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Larchmont United Methodist Church, 1101 Jamestown Crescent

8/1/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 6001 Granby Street

8/2/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Waterside District, 333 Waterside Drive

8/2/2018: 11:15 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

8/3/2018: 8:15 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

8/3/2018: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Titan America, 1151 Azalea Garden Road

8/3/2018: 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Brambleton 1, 611 W. Brambleton Avenue

8/4/2018: 7:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

8/4/2018: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Church Of The Ascension, 405 Talbot Hall Road

8/5/2018: 7:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

8/6/2018: 7:45 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

8/7/2018: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

8/8/2018: 12:15 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

8/9/2018: 11:15 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

8/10/2018: 8:15 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

8/11/2018: 7:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

8/12/2018: 7:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

8/13/2018: 7:45 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

8/13/2018: 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., WR Systems, 2500 Almeda Avenue, # 214

8/13/2018: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., VFW Ocean View Post 3160, 111 A View Avenue

8/13/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Christ and St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 560 West Olney Road

8/14/2018: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

8/15/2018: 12:15 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

_______________

Northampton

Exmore

8/8/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Broadwater Academy, 3500 Broadwater Road

_______________

Portsmouth City

Portsmouth

8/4/2018: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Third Baptist Church, 461 Godwin Street

8/9/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Westhaven Baptist Church, 4900 Caroline Avenue

8/11/2018: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Centenary United Methodist Church, 3312 Cedar Lane

8/11/2018: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Bayside Harley Davidson – Anniversary Blood Drive, 2211 Frederick Boulevard

8/12/2018: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Bayside Harley Davidson – Anniversary Blood Drive, 2211 Frederick Boulevard

_______________

Suffolk City

Suffolk

7/26/2018: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Virginia Department of Transportation, 1700 North Main Street

7/31/2018: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Southside Baptist Church, 917 Carolina Road

8/1/2018: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Louise Obici Hospital, 2800 Godwin Boulevard

_______________

Surry

Surry

7/26/2018: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Dominion Power Surry, 5570 Hog Island Road

7/26/2018: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Dominion Power Surry, 5570 Hog Island Road

_______________

Virginia Beach City

Virginia Beach

7/25/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Armada Hoffler, 222 Central Park Ave

7/25/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Lockheed Martin, 1293 Perimeter Pkwy

7/25/2018: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

7/25/2018: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Eastern Shore Chapel, 2020 Laskin Road

7/25/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Foundry United Methodist Church, 2801 Virginia Beach Boulevard

7/26/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Boys & Girls Club, 1505 Competitor Ct

7/26/2018: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

7/27/2018: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

7/28/2018: 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

7/28/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Lynnhaven Mall, 701 Lynnhaven Parkway

7/28/2018: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Great Neck Recreation Center, 2521 Shorehaven Drive

7/29/2018: 7:30 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

7/29/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., In Honor of Adrienne & Maddox, 3312 Princess Anne Road, Building #835

7/30/2018: 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

7/30/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., ABS Technology, 2809 S. Lynnhaven Rd, Suite 250

7/31/2018: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

7/31/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Emmanuel Episcopal Church, VB, 5181 Singleton Way

8/1/2018: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

8/1/2018: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Navy Federal Credit Union, Lake Shore Plaza Shopping Center, 5193 Shore Dr, Suite 116

8/1/2018: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Holiday Inn VA Beach-Norfolk, 5655 Greenwich Road

8/2/2018: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

8/2/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Bayside High School, 4960 Haygood Road

8/2/2018: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Tidewater Central Church of the Nazerene, 5514 Parliament Drive

8/3/2018: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

8/4/2018: 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

8/5/2018: 7:30 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

8/6/2018: 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

8/6/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., In Honor of Dalton Fox, 1243 Bayne Dr

8/7/2018: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

8/8/2018: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

8/9/2018: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

8/10/2018: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

8/10/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Corporate Landing Elementary School, 1590 Corporate Landing Pkwy

8/11/2018: 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

8/12/2018: 7:30 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

8/12/2018: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Virginia Beach Christian Church, 2225 Rose Hall Drive

8/13/2018: 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

8/13/2018: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Thalia Landing Apartments, 4101 Pine Oak Circle

8/13/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Blackwater Baptist Church, 6000 Blackwater Road

8/14/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., London Bridge Trading Company, 585 London Bridge Road

8/14/2018: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

8/14/2018: 2:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., St. Andrews United Methodist Church, 717 Tucson Rd.

8/15/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., 1st Class Real Estate, 2540 Virginia Bach Blvd

8/15/2018: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

_______________

York

Grafton

8/2/2018: 1:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Yorkminster Presbyterian Church Covenant Hall, 6218 George Washington Memorial Highway

Tabb

7/30/2018: 3:15 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Chick-fil-A, 5003 A Victory Blvd.

Yorktown

7/26/2018: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Ocean Storage, 105 Professional Pkwy

7/26/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Saint Mark Lutheran Church, 118 Old York Hampton Highway

8/3/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church, 3800 Big Bethel Road

8/10/2018: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Douglas Aquatics, 102 Industry Dr.

NC

Chowan

Edenton

7/31/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Rocky Hock Baptist Church, 113 Rocky Hock Church Road

8/14/2018: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Edenton Baptist Church, 200 South Granville Street

_______________

Currituck

Moyock

7/27/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Moyock Fire Department, 108 Fire Station Court

8/9/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fellowship Baptist Church, 871 Tulls Creek Road

_______________

Dare

Kill Devil Hills

8/7/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Lowe’s OBX, 1500 North Croatan Hwy

Kitty Hawk

8/8/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 301 West Kitty Hawk Road

Manns Harbor

8/1/2018: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Manns Harbor DOT, 8550 Shipyard Road

Nags Head

8/14/2018: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., The Outer Banks Hospital, 4800 South Croatan Highway

_______________

Hertford

Ahoskie

8/15/2018: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Ahoskie United Methodist Church, 212 West Church Street

_______________

Pasquotank

Elizabeth City

7/25/2018: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Elizabeth City Health and Rehab, 1075 US Hwy 17 South

8/6/2018: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., YMCA Albemarle Family, 1240 N Road Street

8/9/2018: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sentara Albemarle Hospital, 1144 North Road Street

_______________

Perquimans

Belvidere

7/26/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Belvidere-Chappell Hill Fire Department, 143 Drinking Hole Road