RICHMOND, Va. – The Washington Redskins started training camp Thursday.

Here is a look at the sights of the first day of camp for the Skins, who look to gain more success in 2018 after finishing 2017 with a losing record (7-9) for the first time since 2014. Coach Jay Gruden’s first year as head coach in Washington.

Photos from the first day of Redskins Training Camp below: