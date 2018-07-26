Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: From sunshine to storms

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast

Today’s sunshine was a sight for sore eyes! But we are tracking the return of showers and thunderstorms.

A cold front has moved into our region and hit the brakes. It could produce a few storms this evening. But we have a much better chance for stormy weather on Friday afternoon and evening. Some of the storms could be on the strong-to-severe side, producing damaging winds and heavy downpours.

Before the wet weather gets here, expect a hot and muggy day, with high temperatures in the upper 80s and the lower 90s with heat index values climbing into the upper 90s.

That stubborn cold front will stick around for the weekend, meaning we will have a good chance for showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday. Neither day will be a washout, but we do expect periods of storms both days. We have a 50% chance on Saturday and a 60% chance on Sunday.

And it looks like we will end July and start August on a stormy note with a 40-50% chance for showers and storms on Monday and Tuesday and a 30% chance on Wednesday and Thursday.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: Very High

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate-High

