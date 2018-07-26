Outer Banks woman wins $100,000 from Virginia Lottery

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Former Virginia resident Christie Matthews drives back and forth regularly from her home in Kill Devil Hills, NC, to visit family in the Hampton Roads area. When she does, she often stops at the Border Station on South Battlefield Boulevard in Chesapeake, right on the state line.

On a recent trip, she played the Virginia Lottery’s Cash 5 game, but tucked the ticket in her purse and forgot about it.

About a month later, she found the ticket, checked the numbers – and discovered she’d been carrying around a $100,000 ticket all that time.

She matched all five numbers in the June 10 night drawing to win the game’s top prize. Matthews, who is a bookkeeper, said she hopes to use her winnings for home repair.

Cash 5 drawings are held twice daily, and the chances of winning the $100,000 top prize are 1 in 278,256.