One injured in Portsmouth two-alarm house fire

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Firefighters with Portsmouth Fire Rescue & Emergency Services are on the scene of a house fire in the 1500 block of Crystal Lake Drive Thursday night.

The call came in at 9:21 p.m. Initial reports said someone was still inside the home.

Crews arrived at the scene to find heavy fire and smoke coming from the home. A second alarm was called due to the amount of the fire and size of the structure.

After an aggressive interior attack, firefighters quickly searched the home. While no one was found inside, one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. That person got out of the house before crews arrived.

More than 40 firefighters are still working the active scene. An investigation will begin once the fire is under control.

This is a developing story.

