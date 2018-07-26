× Newport News to hold public meeting on Denbigh-Warwick redevelopment

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The city of Newport News is calling on the public to help them redevelop the Denbigh-Warwick section of the city.

On July 26th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., they’re holding a public meeting to find out what those in the community would like to see.

“The objective of the Denbigh-Warwick Area Plan is to establish a comprehensive long-range planning and development vision to stabilize the neighborhood and attract new investment,” city officials said in a press release. “The meeting, which is open to the public, will provide an overview of the planning process in addition to interactive group discussions to engage the public and capture citizen feedback.”

The city said by the 1990s, the Denbigh area began to show signs of disinvestment that continue to this day due in part to the development of newer commercial properties along the Jefferson Avenue corridor.

This study will take a broad look at revitalization and redevelopment opportunities in the commercial areas along and adjacent to the Warwick Boulevard corridor and will provide direction for future public and private investment.

“This is a significant step to strategically revitalize the Denbigh-Warwick community,” says Angela Hopkins, the project manager and senior planner with the city. “It is important that the community share its insights and help guide this process as we map out the future of the Denbigh-Warwick area,” Hopkins said.

The general areas of the project are Enterprise Drive, the Warwick River, Boxley Boulevard and the CSX railroad.

Thursday’s meeting will be held at Mary Passage Middle School.