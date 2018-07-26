Neptune Festival’s Fall Wine Festival to return

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Neptune Festival’s 22nd Annual Fall Wine Festival will be held September 15 and 16 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Neptune’s Park at 31st Street and Atlantic Avenue.

More than 70 wines from 14 wineries around the Commonwealth will be available for sampling, with multiple tasting stations, including the popularly-demanded “Rosé All Day” station. Wine will also be available for purchase by the bottle and by the case.

The Boardroom and Capt’n Crabby, two food trucks, will be serving food. The event will also feature live music by the Joe Gosman Band, Cheap Thrills, the Mike Proffitt Trio and Borderline Crazy.

Tickets for Saturday, Sept. 15 are $35 until July 31, when they will step up to $40. The week of the event, Saturday tickets will be $45 until they sell out.

Tickets for Sunday, Sept. 16 are $30 until July 31, when they will step up to $35. The week of the event, Sunday tickets will be $40 until they sell out.

For more information in the event, click here.