Neighbors voice concerns on proposed ‘agrihood’ in Pungo

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – More than 120 acres of farmland in Pungo could become the home of an “agrihood.”

According to developers, an “agrihood” is a neighborhood in an agricultural setting. The plan is for more than 164 homes as well as a commercial area to be built on two different parcels of land along Indian River Road and Princess Anne Road.

At the center of the “agrihood” would be a farming area. The project would take over more than 120 acres of farmland.

Neighbors in Pungo had two opportunities to voice their opinions on the plan and hear from the developer this month. Participants tell News 3 more than 50 people were at each meeting and say the majority of them expressed concerns about the proposed plan. A frequent concern from neighbors was about flooding.

The most recent meeting was Wednesday night at Princess Anne High School, where residents say they had to battle flooded out roads just to get to the meeting. They blame the bad flooding conditions on the boom of development in Pungo and fear that with this new development, conditions could get even worse.

Developers say that is not the case, saying that the “agrihood” would be able to use excess water for its benefit.

The next step for the development is to appear in front of the Planning Commission who will review the plan and provide a recommendation for the City Council. That meeting is scheduled for September 12.