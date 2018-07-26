National Lifeguard Championships coming to Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Jersey Mike’s 2018 USLA National Lifeguard Championships is being held in Virginia Beach August 9 to August 11.

The event, which is co-sponsored alongside the City of Virginia Beach, is making its way back to Hampton Roads for the first time since 2014.

The events will be held between 27th and 30th Streets in Virginia Beach, encompassing also the Junior Lifeguard and U19 Championships.

“Of all the first responder groups, open water lifeguards rely the most on high levels of physical fitness to protect the public. We at the United States Lifesaving Association could not be more excited to showcase our incredible athletes in the remarkable venue of Virginia Beach, with its natural beauty and rich lifesaving history. Many thanks to all the athletes, sponsors, volunteers, and the city of Virginia Beach for making this amazing event happen,” says the President of USLA Peter Davis.

Officials say that competitors may participate in any Open and Age Group events they are eligible for, including swims, runs, paddleboard races, surf ski races, board rescue, and landline races.

There are men, women and junior competitors. Individuals are in Open Men/Open Women groups or competitors who are 30 and above split by gender and five-year age increments.

The event is sanctioned by the 2018 USLA National Lifeguard Championships and winners receive medals for top five in Open Events and top three in Age Group events.

The competitions are judged by USLA officials who are certified by the organization’s competition committee selection team.

All championships competition viewing is free and open to the public from the beach.