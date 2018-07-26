Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation is Virginia’s favorite Tom Cruise film

With the latest Tom Cruise movie, “Mission: Impossible Fallout,” due to hit theaters July 27, the team at Frontier Bundles did research to determine each state’s favorite Cruise film.

Their data team analyzed Cruise’s top 20 highest-grossing films and checked Google Trends data to decide which Cruise film is the most popular in every state.

According to the data, “Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation” is Virginia’s favorite work courtesy of the 56-year-old actor. It’s a distinction Virginia shares with only Kansas, which also prefers the fifth installment of the popular series.

High search volume determined Utah, Wyoming and Washington D.C. are home to Cruise’s biggest fans in the United States.

“Top Gun” is the most popular Cruise film in the United States, as thirteen states claim the 1986 classic as its favorite.