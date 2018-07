NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police are investigating after a Hampton man walked into a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police were dispatched to the hospital at approximately 11:02 p.m. in reference to the 20-year-old man, who had been dropped off by other subjects and had been shot in his upper body.

He was immediately transferred to another hospital for further treatment, as his gunshot wounds were life-threatening.

The investigation remains ongoing.