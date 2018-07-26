Man convicted in 1995 Newport News homicide granted request for evidence preservation

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Troy Ketchmore was granted an extension of 2-years to test evidence from a homicide case in 1995 that he was convicted in.

Ketchmore was in court on Thursday to see if evidence from the trial in 1995 could be preserved for an additional 2-years so that it can be forensically tested.

Currently serving a 43-year prison sentence, Ketchmore is hoping that forensic testing will prove him innocent in the shooting death of Dexter Johnson in March 1995 on West Russell Court in Newport News.

Thursday’s ruling comes after Ketchmore was granted a chance to test evidence on April 23, 2015.

Court proceedings at the time found that Johnson was shot in the head and killed by Ketchmore while sitting inside of Ketchmore’s car.

However, during a motions hearing in Newport News Circuit Court in 2015, Ketchmore contended that evidence suggested Johnson had been shot at close-range, by someone who was also inside of the car.

Representing himself at the motions hearing, Ketchmore said he was outside of the car and wanted a hat that Johnson was wearing when he died as well as his hair tested for gunpowder residue.

That, Ketchmore argued, would show that Johnson was killed by a gunshot at close range.

