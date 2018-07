NORFOLK, Va. – A job fair is being held in Norfolk on August 3 that is geared toward those who may have criminal records.

According to the city of Norfolk, the U.S Probation Office with Hampton Roads Re-Entry Employment Committee is hosting the job fair at 201 E. Little Creek Road from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on that Friday.

There is no cost affiliated with this event and those without criminal backgrounds are still welcomed to attend the event.