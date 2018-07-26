Jay Gruden gives football forecast on eve of Redskins training camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - As Redskins head coach Jay Gruden gave his annual State of the 'Skins remarks to media members Wednesday on the eve of training camp's first day of practice, the forecast outside the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center did not appear all too promising. Inside the building, though? The outlook is not nearly as ominous.

"I don't think we really have any glaring weakness," Gruden admitted. "I think we have addressed a lot of them throughout the draft and free agency and then guys veteran guys here, and I think our depth has been addressed, so now it's just a matter of just going out and playing together."

And coaching together. Unlike last season when the burgundy and gold went through turnover at Offensive and Defensive Coordinator, for 2018: the 'Skins staff, namely the top assistants, remains intact.

"It is nice to come in and see Coach Manusky, Coach Cavanaugh, Coach Callahan, and Coach Kotwica, and Coach Jordan," Gruden explained. "We all have the same group and have a general understanding of how we want things done. We are more consistent with our approach and that doesn't change on a daily basis."

What must change, however, is the team's record. A year ago, the 'Skins stumble to their first losing campaign since 2014 - Gruden's first season in Washington. Another non-playoff season this year likely forecasts winds of change in D.C.

"We have a good core group of veterans that they don’t need a whole lot of talking to," Gruden noted. "They know what it takes to be a successful football player and football team. Now, it's a matter of us gelling as a group and playing well on Sundays."

In four seasons as Redskins head coach, Gruden is 28-35-and-1. He's the first Redskins bench boss since Norv Turner (1994-2000) to last more than four seasons as head coach.