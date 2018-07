JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. – James City County will hold a public meeting to discuss proposed roadway and drainage improvements in Toano.

The meeting will be held 4 p.m. August 2 in the Community Room of Fire Station #1, 3135 Forge Road, Toano.

Affected areas will include the intersection of US 60 and CSX Railroad, Depot Street, Toano Drive and Chesapeake Avenue. For more information, you can visit James City County’s website.