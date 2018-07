Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va- Wonder Bread Chef Morgan King shares a few “out of the bun” topping ideas for summer fare.

We also learn about Operation Wonder Vet, a program that will provide up to $75,000 for two qualified veteran candidates seeking to own and manage their own independent franchise.

The submission window runs through August 15, 2018. To learn more visit www.OperationWonderVet.com.