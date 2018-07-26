Hampton PD still searching for ATM robbery suspect

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division continues to search for a suspect related to an armed robbery in the first block of Hampton Club Boulevard.

Back on July 19, police asked for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.

Here is the Hampton Police’s tweet from earlier this morning:

This suspect committed an armed robbery in the first block of Hampton Club Boulevard while a customer was at an ATM machine. Have you seen him? If so, your information could lead to a cash reward of up to $1,000. Let us know who he is anonymously at https://t.co/eKjZG3K71A. pic.twitter.com/s6aJciMEDD — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) July 26, 2018

He is described as a black male, approximately 18 – 23 years of age, 5’8 – 5’10, last seen wearing a gray and black hooded jacket, black Batman shirt, along with black pants.

Public Safety Communications received a call regarding a robbery that occurred at the Navy Federal Credit Union ATM located in the 1st block of Hampton Club Drive at approximately 12:45 a.m.

The victim, a 23-year-old Newport News woman, was using the ATM when she was approached by the unknown suspect who displayed a firearm and demanded money, the investigation revealed. The suspect then fled towards Executive Drive after receiving some money.

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.