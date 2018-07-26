Hampton PD lip sync stars visited by Mayor Tuck

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Department went viral when its version of Marky Mark’s “Good Vibrations” was released as part of the lip sync challenge.
The video was so memorable, even Mark Wahlberg tweeted his praise for their efforts.
Yesterday, Hampton Police and Fire personnel received a visit from Mayor Donnie Tuck and City Manager Mary Bunting. The squads were presented with the City Manager’s Challenge Coin.
The two officials congratulated the group for connecting with the community via the lip sync challenge.
The popular singing battle has been attempted by the Norfolk PD, Virginia Beach PD, York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office and the Chincoteague Police, in addition to Hampton.