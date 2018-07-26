Hampton PD lip sync stars visited by Mayor Tuck

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Department went viral when its version of Marky Mark’s “Good Vibrations” was released as part of the lip sync challenge.

The video was so memorable, even Mark Wahlberg tweeted his praise for their efforts.

Yesterday, Hampton Police and Fire personnel received a visit from Mayor Donnie Tuck and City Manager Mary Bunting. The squads were presented with the City Manager’s Challenge Coin.

The two officials congratulated the group for connecting with the community via the lip sync challenge.

Today members of the Division who partcipated in the infamous lip sync challange were recognized by Mayor Tuck and City Manager Bunting. They presented them the city managers challange coin to show their appreciation. pic.twitter.com/dlnYMFMgib — Hampton VA Fire (@HamptonVAFire) July 25, 2018

Many of the stars from our recent “lip sync challenge” video were surprised by Mayor Donnie Tuck and City Manager Mary Bunting who stopped by to congratulate them on the success of the video. We are thankful for the support from our City Council and the City Manager! 🙂 pic.twitter.com/Sm7bTF8G0F — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) July 25, 2018

The popular singing battle has been attempted by the Norfolk PD, Virginia Beach PD, York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office and the Chincoteague Police, in addition to Hampton.