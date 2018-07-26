Hair Cuttery campaign to benefit underprivileged children

VIENNA, Va. – Hair Cuttery will be donating back-to-school haircuts to underprivileged children as this summer comes to an end.

From August 1-15, for every child up to age 18 who purchases a haircut at one of Hair Cuttery’s nearly 900 salons, the organization will donate one free haircut certificate to a child in need. The imitative has been labeled the Share-A-Haircut program.

Hair Cuttery is aiming to donate tens of thousands of free haircut certificates within the first two weeks of August. Certificates will be distributed with the help of more than 200 local government and non-profit organizations across the country.

“Through our Share-A-Haircut program, we strive to provide every child with this simple but impactful service that will help send them back to school with confidence and enthusiasm to kick-off the year,” Hair Cuttery Founder and CEO Dennis Ratner said in a press release.

Since 1999, the Share-A-Haircut program has donated more than 2.4 million free haircut certificates.