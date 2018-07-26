Foodbank SEVA and Norfolk Tides will “Team Up Against Hunger”

NORFOLK, Va. – The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, along with the Norfolk Tides and Bush’s Beans, are teaming up to fight hunger across the Hampton Roads community.

In its second year, this program is encouraging baseball fans to bring non-perishable food donations to Harbor Park July 27 through July 29.

Fans will receive a buy-one-get-one free ticket voucher for helping fight hunger in the community.

“This is one great way to bring the community together to show that we are united in the fight against hunger in our hometown,” Tides General Manager Joe Gregory said in a press release.

Ninety Minor League Baseball teams across the country will participate in the “Team Up Against Hunger” initiative.