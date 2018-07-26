× First Warning Forecast: Sunshine this afternoon, isolated storm possible this evening

Finally a break from all the wet weather. We’re even seeing some sunshine! Shower and storm chances will increase a bit by the afternoon. We are giving it a 25 percent chance, so not everyone will see rain and it definitely won’t be widespread. It will also start trending warmer, with highs in the mid 80 and upper 80s.

Even warmer to end the work week with highs near 90. There is a better chance to see some showers and storms. Keeping it at a 30 percent. A weak cold front will approach late Friday and stall over the region for the weekend. This will lead to more showers and storms. The wet and tropical-like weather will continue into next week with showers and storms possible.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: Very High

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate-High

Meteorologist April Loveland

