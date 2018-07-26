Combat to Cancer: A local wounded warrior finds strength in special DNA tattoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Always with you.

Imagine, being able to take your loved one with you no matter where you go for the rest of your life. Now you can. DNA tattoo technology is here.

For a local retired Navy SEAL having his daughter's DNA in his tattoo now takes on a whole new meaning. Stephen "Turbo" Toboz faced a battle when he lost his leg in combat serving his country. In his words, that was easy to deal with. Words you would only hear from a true warrior. Now he is facing a new battle in life, Cancer. He says he finds strength and comfort knowing his little girl, whose DNA is tattooed into his chest, is with him wherever he goes. He calls it his good luck charm.

Thanks to the patented technology Everence developed anyone can keep their loved one close. It is quickly becoming the new wave in tattoo artistry, taking the meaning of your tattoo to new level. Creating a permanent connection.

So, how does it work? Simple. You send in a sample of a loved ones saliva, hair or cremation ashes and Everence extracts the DNA and encloses it in microscopic capsules. The powder is sent back to you and can then be taken to any tattoo artist and added to the ink of your choosing. For our wounded warrior having his daughter's DNA surrounding the port in his chest gives him strength to carry on and fight through the side effects of chemotherapy.

Kristen Crowley, News 3