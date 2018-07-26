Chincoteague pony dies after freak accident at carnival grounds during Pony Penning

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. – A pony tragically died after a freak accident in Chincoteague Thursday afternoon.

The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company announced that the pony, named Butterfly Kisses, died after breaking her neck while running in the pen at the carnival grounds. They said another pony, Riptide, was chasing her when she slipped, fell to the ground and slid into the fence.

A veterinarian and cowboys rushed to the pony’s side within minutes before learning she had no chance of survival.

The pony’s death comes during the week of Chincoteague Island’s annual Pony Penning and on the day of the auction of the foals.

Authorities say Butterfly Kisses was euthanized and her body was taken back to Assateague, where she was buried.

Regarding questions about the pony’s foal, the fire company says a local family who owns horses bought the baby. The family immediately took the foal home after her mother’s accident.