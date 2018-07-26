Child abduction suspect in custody; victim safe

KNOXVILLE, TN – A child abduction suspect is in custody, according to FBI Knoxville. The victim is safe, as well.

Here is the tweet from FBI Knoxville’s Twitter account:

Suspect in custody in Tennessee. Victim safe. — FBI Knoxville (@FBIKnoxville) July 26, 2018

The Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse had issued an AMBER Alert on behalf of the Federal Bureau of Investigation-Knoxville Office, for a child abduction that occurred on July 24, 2018, in Bristol, TN.

Abducted was Grace Olivia Galliher, White, Female, Black hair, Brown eyes, 17 years of age, 5 foot 4 inches tall, weighing 130 lbs.