Charges certified to grand jury against two in Hampton homicide case

HAMPTON, Va. – Charges were certified to grand jury against Donte Hampton and Willie Milligan, Jr. in Hampton General District Court Thursday.

The charges against both men stem from the shooting death of 30-year-old Anthony Floyd Jr. on March 25.

Hampton, 31, is being charged with Malicious Wounding, Attempt-Malicious Wounding, OCC BLDG: Malic Shoot/Throw, Shootin Public Place; Injury, NonViol Felon Possession W/I 10Y, Use of a Firearm in Felony 1st Offense x2, Conspiracy-Malicious Wounding.

Milligan, 29, is being charged with Enter House Armed, Larceny ETC, OCC BLDG: Malic Shoot/Throw, Shootin Public Place; injury, Malicious Wounding, Attempt-Malicious Wounding, Use of a Firearm in Felony 1st Offense, Violent Felon Poss/Tran Weapon.

After the shooting on March 25, detectives had information that a gang member named “Messiah” was involved but they didn’t know his real name or whereabouts.

Detectives turned to the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office’s Security Threat Unit (STU) which gathers intelligence on criminals and gang members in jail.

The STU told detectives that a former inmate went by the name “Messiah” and is a high-ranking gangster disciple from Chicago. That man was 31-year-old Donte Denille Hampton.

A preliminary investigation reveals Hampton got into an argument with someone in the home and asked 29-year-old Willie Darez Milligan, Jr. and 30-year-old Anthony Carel Floyd, Jr. to come over.

Milligan and Floyd came into the home with guns out and exchanged gunfire with a 21-year-old man who has not been identified. The three men were all hit by gunfire. Two men were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Floyd was pronounced dead while Milligan and the other man suffered non-life threatening injuries.

It is not known when either Milligan or Hampton will be in court next.

