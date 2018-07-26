Caught on camera, suspect steals cash register drawer at Virginia Beach restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Police are looking for a suspect involved in a string of burglaries at businesses in the city.

Someone was seen on surveillance video stealing a cash register drawer at the Yama Sushi Roll House on General Booth Boulevard in the Booth Hill shopping center between 3:00 a.m and 6:30 a.m on July 21.

Police said the suspect also broke into Sweet Frogs, Edible Arrangements, a vacant business space in the Red Mill Shops area and Whisky River Tattoo in Strawbridge Marketplace.

