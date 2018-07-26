Anonymous donor pledges to match $1 million in donations to Colonial Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – An anonymous donor has pledged to match individual donations up to $1 million for critical improvements to Colonial Williamsburg’s Historic Area infrastructure, with a fundraising deadline of Dec. 1.

“We’re grateful for this generous pledge to match $1 million in gifts supporting Colonial Williamsburg’s infrastructure priorities,” said Cara Sisson, interim vice president of development. “By design, some of these modern projects aren’t always visible to guests, but they are critical to employees, to the guest experiences, and, ultimately, to the pursuit of our educational mission.

“We greatly appreciate our supporters’ consideration of this proposal and their commitment to this critical institution.”

Projects covered by matched gifts would include:

Replacement of electricity, boiler and climate control systems at key Historic Area sites

Structural renovations including roof replacement at three sites and interior work at a fourth

Landscape improvements at iconic sites and streetscape enhancements at various locations in the Historic Area

The match grant supports a larger, ongoing effort to fund critical mechanical and infrastructure maintenance projects across the foundation.

For additional information or to make a tax-deductible donation, supporters are asked to call 1-888-293-1776 toll-free or visit www.history.org/challengematches.