× AMBER Alert issued for missing teen

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse has issued an AMBER Alert on behalf of the Federal Bureau of Investigation-Knoxville Office, for a child abduction that occurred on July 24, 2018, in Bristol, TN.

The child is believed to be in extreme danger and was last seen in a motel in Marion, VA on July 25, 2018, and believed to be traveling North.

Abducted is Grace Olivia Galliher, White, Female, Black hair, Brown eyes, 17 years of age, 5 foot 4 inches tall, weighing 130 lbs.

The child is believed to have been abducted by Richard W. Tester, White, Male, Brown hair, Green eyes, 52 years of age, 5 foot 9 inches, weighing 150 lbs and wears glasses.

Last seen traveling in a 2004 navy blue Chevrolet trailblazer with TN tag B7101V.