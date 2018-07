Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va- The folks from Virginia's first Coastal Cidery, Sly Clyde, visit Coast live to tell us how their cider is made and give Cheryl and April a taste.

Sly Clyde is opening a tasting room August 25th at their ciderworks, Ciderworks at 207 East Mellen Street in Phoebus. Learn more at www.slyclyde.com.