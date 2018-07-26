A look at Virginia’s tax-free weekend

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Virginia's Sales Tax Holiday is here!
We've compiled a list of items that will be eligible during the three-day event from Friday, August 2 to Sunday, August 4.
During the sales tax holiday, you can buy qualifying school supplies, clothing, footwear, hurricane and emergency preparedness items, and Energy Star™ and WaterSense™ products without paying sales tax.
So what's eligible?
- School supplies, clothing, and footwear
- Qualified school supplies - $20 or less per item
- Qualified clothing and footwear - $100 or less per item
- Hurricane and emergency preparedness products
- Portable generators - $1,000 or less per item
- Gas-powered chainsaws - $350 or less per item
- Chainsaw accessories - $60 or less per item
- Other specified hurricane preparedness items - $60 or less per item
- Energy Star™ and WaterSense™ products
- Qualifying Energy Star™ or WaterSense™ products purchased for noncommercial home or personal use - $2,500 or less per item
- Eligible School Supplies:
- Binder pockets
- Binders
- Blackboard chalk
- Book bags, messenger bags, and totes
- Calculators
- Cellophane tape
- Clay and glazes
- Compasses
- Composition books
- Computer storage media; diskettes; recordable compact discs; and flash drives
- Crayons
- Dictionaries and thesauruses
- Disinfectant wipes
- Dividers
- Erasers (including dry erase marker erasers and dry erase marker cleaning solution)
- Folders (expandable, pocket, plastic, and manila)
- Glue, paste, and paste sticks
- Hand sanitizer soap
- Highlighters
- Index card boxes
- Index cards
- Legal pads
- Lunch boxes and lunch bags (including disposable lunch bags)
- Markers (including dry erase markers and dry erase marker kits)
- Musical instruments, musical instrument accessories, and replacement items for musical instruments
- Notebooks
- Paintbrushes for artwork
- Paints (acrylic, tempera, and oil)
- Paper (loose leaf ruled notebook paper, copy and printer paper, graph paper, tracing paper, manila paper, colored paper, poster board, and construction paper)
- Pencil boxes and other school supply boxes
- Pencil sharpeners
- Pencils
- Pens
- Protractors
- Reference books
- Reference maps and globes
- Rulers
- Scissors
- Sheet music
- Sketch and drawing pads
- Textbooks
- Tissues
- Watercolors
- Workbooks
- Writing tablets
Eligible Clothing Items:
- Aprons (household and shop)
- Athletic supporters
- Baby bibs and clothes
- Baby receiving blankets
- Bandanas
- Bathing suits, swim trunks, cover-ups and bathing caps
- Beach capes and coats
- Belts
- Boots
- Choir and altar clothing
- Clerical vestments
- Coats, jackets, and windbreakers
- Corsets and corset laces
- Costumes (sold, not rented)
- Coveralls
- Diapers, children and adult, including disposable diapers
- Dresses
- Ear muffs
- Footlets
- Formal wear for men and women (sold, not rented)
- Fur coats and stoles, shawls and wraps
- Garters and garter belts
- Girdles
- Gloves and mittens for general use
- Golf clothing, caps, dresses, shirts, skirts, pants
- Gym suits and uniforms
- Hats and caps
- Hosiery
- Insoles, inserts for shoes
- Jeans
- Jerseys (both athletic and non-athletic)
- Lab coats
- Legwarmers
- Leotards and tights
- Lingerie
- Neckwear, including bow ties, neckties, and scarves
- Nightgowns, pajamas, and other nightwear
- Overshoes and rubber shoes
- Raincoats, rain hats, and ponchos
- Robes
- Rubber pants
- Rubber thong/flip-flops
- Sandals
- Scarves
- Shirts and blouses
- Shoes and shoelaces
- Shorts
- Skirts
- Slacks
- Slippers
- Slips
- Sneakers
- Socks and stockings, including athletic socks
- Steel toed shoes
- Suits
- Suspenders
- Underwear or undergarments
- Uniforms, athletic and non-athletic
- Vests
- Wedding apparel, including veils (sold not rented)
Eligible Preparedness Items under $60:
- Artificial ice, blue ice, ice packs, and reusable ice
- Batteries (excluding automobile or boat batteries), including AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volt, 9 volt or cell phone batteries
- Portable, battery-operated, or self-powered light sources including flashlights, lanterns or glow sticks
- Tarpaulins, plastic sheeting, plastic drop cloths, and other flexible waterproof sheeting
- Bungee cords, rope, and paracords
- Ground anchor systems or tie-down kits
- Ratchet straps
- Duct tape
- Carbon monoxide detectors
- Smoke detectors
- Fire extinguishers
- Gas or diesel fuel tanks or containers
- Water storage containers
- Nonelectric food storage coolers
- Bottled water
- Nonreusable water packets
- Manual can openers
- Portable, battery-operated or self-powered radios (including self-powered radios with electrical power capability)
- Two-way radios
- Weather band radios and NOAA weather radios
- Storm shutter devices
- Cell phone chargers
- First Aid Kits
Emergency Preparedness Items $1,000 or less:
- Portable generators and generator power cords
- Inverters and inverter power cables
- Photovoltaic devices that generate electricity
- Chainsaws and chainsaw accessories
For more information on the 2019 Combined Sales Tax Holiday, click here.