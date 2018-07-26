A look at Virginia’s tax-free weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Virginia's Sales Tax Holiday is here!

We've compiled a list of items that will be eligible during the three-day event from Friday, August 2 to Sunday, August 4.

During the sales tax holiday, you can buy qualifying school supplies, clothing, footwear, hurricane and emergency preparedness items, and Energy Star™ and WaterSense™ products without paying sales tax.

So what's eligible?

School supplies, clothing, and footwear Qualified school supplies - $20 or less per item Qualified clothing and footwear - $100 or less per item

Hurricane and emergency preparedness products Portable generators - $1,000 or less per item Gas-powered chainsaws - $350 or less per item Chainsaw accessories - $60 or less per item Other specified hurricane preparedness items - $60 or less per item

Energy Star™ and WaterSense™​ products Qualifying Energy Star™ or WaterSense™ products purchased for noncommercial home or personal use - $2,500 or less per item

Eligible School Supplies: Binder pockets Binders Blackboard chalk Book bags, messenger bags, and totes Calculators Cellophane tape Clay and glazes Compasses Composition books Computer storage media; diskettes; recordable compact discs; and flash drives Crayons Dictionaries and thesauruses Disinfectant wipes Dividers Erasers (including dry erase marker erasers and dry erase marker cleaning solution) Folders (expandable, pocket, plastic, and manila) Glue, paste, and paste sticks Hand sanitizer soap Highlighters Index card boxes Index cards Legal pads Lunch boxes and lunch bags (including disposable lunch bags) Markers (including dry erase markers and dry erase marker kits) Musical instruments, musical instrument accessories, and replacement items for musical instruments Notebooks Paintbrushes for artwork Paints (acrylic, tempera, and oil) Paper (loose leaf ruled notebook paper, copy and printer paper, graph paper, tracing paper, manila paper, colored paper, poster board, and construction paper) Pencil boxes and other school supply boxes Pencil sharpeners Pencils Pens Protractors Reference books Reference maps and globes Rulers Scissors Sheet music Sketch and drawing pads Textbooks Tissues Watercolors Workbooks Writing tablets Eligible Clothing Items: Aprons (household and shop) Athletic supporters Baby bibs and clothes Baby receiving blankets Bandanas Bathing suits, swim trunks, cover-ups and bathing caps Beach capes and coats Belts Boots Choir and altar clothing Clerical vestments Coats, jackets, and windbreakers Corsets and corset laces Costumes (sold, not rented) Coveralls Diapers, children and adult, including disposable diapers Dresses Ear muffs Footlets Formal wear for men and women (sold, not rented) Fur coats and stoles, shawls and wraps Garters and garter belts Girdles Gloves and mittens for general use Golf clothing, caps, dresses, shirts, skirts, pants Gym suits and uniforms Hats and caps Hosiery Insoles, inserts for shoes Jeans Jerseys (both athletic and non-athletic) Lab coats Legwarmers Leotards and tights Lingerie Neckwear, including bow ties, neckties, and scarves Nightgowns, pajamas, and other nightwear Overshoes and rubber shoes Raincoats, rain hats, and ponchos Robes Rubber pants Rubber thong/flip-flops Sandals Scarves Shirts and blouses Shoes and shoelaces Shorts Skirts Slacks Slippers Slips Sneakers Socks and stockings, including athletic socks Steel toed shoes Suits Suspenders Underwear or undergarments Uniforms, athletic and non-athletic Vests Wedding apparel, including veils (sold not rented) Eligible Preparedness Items under $60: Artificial ice, blue ice, ice packs, and reusable ice Batteries (excluding automobile or boat batteries), including AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volt, 9 volt or cell phone batteries Portable, battery-operated, or self-powered light sources including flashlights, lanterns or glow sticks Tarpaulins, plastic sheeting, plastic drop cloths, and other flexible waterproof sheeting Bungee cords, rope, and paracords Ground anchor systems or tie-down kits Ratchet straps Duct tape Carbon monoxide detectors Smoke detectors Fire extinguishers Gas or diesel fuel tanks or containers Water storage containers Nonelectric food storage coolers Bottled water Nonreusable water packets Manual can openers Portable, battery-operated or self-powered radios (including self-powered radios with electrical power capability) Two-way radios Weather band radios and NOAA weather radios Storm shutter devices Cell phone chargers First Aid Kits Emergency Preparedness Items $1,000 or less: Portable generators and generator power cords Inverters and inverter power cables Photovoltaic devices that generate electricity Chainsaws and chainsaw accessories



For more information on the 2019 Combined Sales Tax Holiday, click here.