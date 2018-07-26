Suffolk Fire Department responds to house fire

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a residential structure fire in the 2800 block of North Nansemond Drive July 26.

Emergency Communications was made aware of the fire at the single-story home in the Nansemond Shores neighborhood at 6:19 p.m., and the first unit arrived on scene at 6:25 p.m.

Battalion Chief Barney Howard advised that upon arrival fire was showing from the front windows and the front door of the residence.

No one was home when firefighters responded. The fire was restricted to two rooms of the residence; however, there was severe smoke damage throughout. One adult occupant will be displaced as a result of the fire.

The fire was called under control at 6:44 p.m. There were no injuries.

Responding units included Engines 5, 10 and 25, Ladder 5, Battalions 1 and 2 and EMS-1. Safety 1, Medic 10, Rescue 1 and the Rehab unit also responded due to extreme temperatures firefighters experienced when fighting the fire.

Suffolk Police provided traffic control and a portion of the roadway was closed at North Nansemond Drive at Oriole Road due to the staging of emergency equipment.