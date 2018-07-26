Tractor-trailer crash in Southampton County injures one

SOUTHAMPTON CO., Va. – A vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer sent one person to the hospital today.

At approximately 11:19 a.m., the Southampton County Sheriff’s Office responded to an overturned tractor-trailer on Route 186, Hugo Road, near Hall Road in Branchville.

The single-vehicle accident injured only the driver, who was flown to Norfolk for injuries related to the crash.

A Facebook post from the Newsoms Volunteer Fire Department stated, “At 11:44 this morning, Newsoms Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to establish a landing zone at the station’s helipad for a trauma patient from a vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer in the Branchville area of the county. Boykins Fire-Rescue transported the patient from the crash scene to our station where VCU LifeEvac arrived to transport the patient to a trauma center. Thank you to all the agencies involved in making this a safe and smooth operation!”

While cleanup was underway, VDOT was on scene to provide traffic control. Route 186 was closed from the Branchville town limits to Hall Road.