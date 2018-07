Clayton, California – A wildfire near Clayton, California, is currently sized to 800 acres and has zero percent containment.

The fire has caused residents in the Southwest Idyllwild area of California to evacuate, according to officials.

Officials say road closures are from Highway 74 at the Cranston Fire Station to Lake Hemet.

The cause of the wildfire is not known at this time.

More information will be provided on the fire when it becomes available.