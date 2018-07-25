Virginia Beach PD: lip sync video was chance to engage with community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - During an appearance on News 3 yesterday, Virginia Beach Police Department members spoke about their multi-song lip sync video that went viral last week.

The officers say they truly embraced the opportunity to connect with the community during the making of the video, which featured renditions of Drake’s “Hotline Bling,” Pharrell Williams’ “Happy” and Bonnie Tyler’s “Holding Out for a Hero.”

But they confessed the most memorable part of the video, where the community joins in with the squad, wasn't necessarily part of the original plan.

"We were filming at the Neptune statue. There were people around and we invited them in. You guys should be a part of this; we're here for you," recalled Officer Kristopher Sessoms.

The community members' appearance in the video was what set it apart from previous entries in the lip sync challenge, though. The Norfolk and Hampton PD shot simple videos, featuring the officers in their work environment.

The Virginia Beach PD wanted an ambitious piece, and once the citizens joined in, it truly gave the lip sync video a distinct look and feel.

"The best part was the community's response, and the opportunity to highlight that the police are people. We're happy to be able to showcase that and show that side of us. We like to have fun," Lieutenant Scott Humphrey said.

Full video of yesterday's interview is above.