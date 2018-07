GLOUCESTER Co., Va. – A truck in Gloucester County caused power lines to go down after it supposedly struck a power pole in the county.

Officials with the Abington Volunteer Fire/Rescue said the truck was heading westbound on Guinea Road when the driver of the vehicle lost control of the wheel and struck the power pole.

Two people who were in the truck were transported to a hospital.

Guinea Road was shut down between Haywood Lane and Mark Pine Road but was reopened at 1:45 p.m.