Swimming advisories lifted for sections of Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Health Department lifted a swimming and wading advisory that had been originally issued Wednesday along the Chesapeake Bay from Starfish Road to Rockbridge Road and along the Oceanfront from 8th to 22nd Streets.

The advisories were issued Wednesday after samples taken showed bacteria results exceeded safe levels.

Recreational waters are checked during the summer months for high levels of bacteria.

Indicator organisms like enterococci are monitored and when they are too high, a sign is posted at the beach.

Enterococci are a group of organisms used to determine the amount of fecal contamination of recreation water. They do not cause illness but research shows when enterococci are present, other disease-causing organisms may be as well.