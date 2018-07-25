Swimming advisories issued for multiple Newport News beaches

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Peninsula Health District has issued swimming advisories for multiple beaches in the City of Newport News.

Samples collected on Tuesday showed that bacteria levels in the water of Hilton, Huntington, King Lincoln and Anderson Park Beaches have exceeded the state water quality standard.

Recreational waters are checked during the summer months for high levels of bacteria.

Indicator organisms like enterococci are monitored and when they are too high, a sign is posted at the beach.

Enterococci are a group of organisms used to determine the amount of fecal contamination of recreation water. They do not cause illness but research shows when enterococci are present, other disease-causing organisms may be as well.